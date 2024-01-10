McDavid scored a goal on three shots in Tuesday's 2-1 win over the Blackhawks.

McDavid showed off his speed on the Oilers' second goal, which stood as the game-winner. He has four goals and 10 assists during his eight-game point streak. The superstar center is chugging along at a high level as usual, racking up 55 points, 107 shots on net, 46 hits and a plus-10 rating through 35 appearances.