McDavid notched an assist, two shots on goal, two hits and two blocked shots in Thursday's 4-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

The helper extended McDavid's point streak to 13 games (two goals, 27 assists). The 27-year-old also has a plus-11 rating, 43 shots on net and 18 hits in that span. He's shooting 4.7 percent during the streak and just 11.5 percent on the year, but he's still hit the 100-point mark (23 goals, 77 helpers) in 59 appearances. McDavid has added 200 shots on net, 95 hits and a plus-27 rating while remaining one of the top drivers of offense in the league.