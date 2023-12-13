McDavid logged a pair of assists in Tuesday's 4-1 win over Chicago.

McDavid set up Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on a rush in the first period before picking up a second assist on Zach Hyman's power-play marker in the third. McDavid now has points in 10 straight games, totaling six goals and 19 assists in that span, including eight multi-point efforts. The reigning Hart Trophy winner is up to 38 points (10 goals, 28 assists) through 24 games this season.