Oilers' Connor McDavid: Facing 2-3 week absence
McDavid suffered a quadriceps injury that will sideline him for 2-3 weeks. General manager Ken Holland told reporters, "He's two to three weeks. That's a normal timeline for this injury. We're hoping less. It's not long-term."
McDavid's injury was originally classified as a charley horse but it appears to be a much more severe issue. The world-class center is in Toronto to undergo further evaluation and begin his rehab, per Jason Gregor of OilersNation.com. Without McDavid out of the lineup, the Oilers will lean heavily on Leon Draisaitl to keep the team in playoff contention.
