Oilers' Connor McDavid: Facing league hearing
McDavid will be subjected to a league hearing Friday for an illegal check to the head of Islanders defenseman Nick Leddy in Thursday's game.
McDavid, who has never been suspended in his career, received a two-minute minor penalty for the first-period infraction, but supplemental discipline could be warranted based on how the star pivot appeared to lean into Leddy's head with his shoulder. Fortunately, Leddy passed concussion protocol -- per TSN -- but the league's safety division will still give a thorough look into the incident itself.
