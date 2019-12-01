Oilers' Connor McDavid: Factors in on both goals in loss

McDavid scored a goal and dished a helper in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Canucks.

McDavid got the Oilers on the board in the first period, and set up Zack Kassian for the equalizer in the second, but that was all the offense to be had for his team. McDavid's two-point effort helped him leapfrog Leon Draisaitl for the league scoring lead -- the former now has 19 goals and 49 points in 28 games.