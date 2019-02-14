Oilers' Connor McDavid: Factors into team's lone goal

McDavid recorded an assist in a 3-1 loss to Pittsburgh on Wednesday.

After Leon Draisaitl opened the scoring, the Penguins scored three unanswered. McDavid drew the primary assist on the German's goal, but that would be it for No. 97, as Pittsburgh would limit Edmonton's captain to a single point. While it wasn't a good result for his team, McDavid is now up to 82 points in 2018-19 and well on his way to a third straight 100-point campaign.