Oilers' Connor McDavid: Feeling ill, hopes to play Monday
McDavid (illness) is hoping he'll be good to go Monday versus Vegas, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.
McDavid is feeling under the weather, but head coach Dave Tippett expects him to be on the ice for Monday's big game against the Pacific Division-leading Golden Knights. Look for confirmation of McDavid's status 30 minutes before puck drop.
