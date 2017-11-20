McDavid is expected to be in the lineup Tuesday, despite missing Monday's practice due to illness, per Jack Michaels of the Oilers Radio Network.

No doubt fantasy owners began to panic when news of McDavid's absence from practice broke, but rest assured, he is not expected to miss any game time and has reportedly been dealing with this malady for some time, according to Jim Matheson of the Edmonton Journal. If the center was under the weather during Saturday's clash with Dallas, it clearly didn't show, as he racked up three points -- including a power-play goal.