Oilers' Connor McDavid: Finalist for Ted Lindsay Award

McDavid has been nominated for the Ted Lindsay Award, the Edmonton Sun reports.

McDavid earned his nomination by setting a career-best 108 points (41 goals, 67 assists) in 82 games in 2017-18. The Ted Lindsay Award is handed out each year to the most outstanding player in the NHL as voted by the NHLPA. Nathan MacKinnon of Colorado and Taylor Hall of New Jersey (formerly of Edmonton) have also been nominated.