McDavid scored a goal on six shots and added two hits in Tuesday's 5-2 loss to the Kraken.

Since the start of December, McDavid has been held without a goal just three times in 16 appearances. One of those instances was his streak-snapping game Saturday versus the Jets, but it didn't take long for the superstar to find the scoresheet again. For the season, he's up to 33 tallies, 73 points, 151 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-4 rating through 39 contests.