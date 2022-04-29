McDavid will be held out of Friday's season finale against the Canucks, Bob Stauffer of Oilers Radio Network reports.
Fellow star forward Leon Draisaitl will also be rested in preparation for the playoffs. McDavid finishes the regular season with new career highs in both goals (44) and points (123), and the latter total led the entire league.
