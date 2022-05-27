McDavid scored a goal on four shots, logged four hits, went plus-2 and added two PIM in Thursday's 5-4 overtime win over the Flames in Game 5.

This was the first time since May 8 that McDavid didn't have multiple points, but he was able to net the series-clinching goal 5:03 into the extra session. The 25-year-old has been extraordinary in the postseason with seven goals and 19 helpers through 12 appearances, and he's only been held off the scoresheet once. This year will mark the first time the McDavid-era Oilers have reached the Western Conference Finals.