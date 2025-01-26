McDavid is eligible to return to the lineup versus Seattle on Monday after serving his three-game suspension for cross-checking Vancouver's Conor Garland on Jan. 18.

McDavid has accounted for 20 goals, 65 points, 131 shots on net, 26 hits and 29 PIM through 43 appearances this season. With McDavid back in the fold, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins may shift back to the wing after occupying the second-line center role, while Kasperi Kapanen could be a healthy scratch versus the Kraken.