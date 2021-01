McDavid scored his fourth goal of the season on seven shots in Friday's 4-2 loss to the Maple Leafs.

The 24-year-old superstar led the Oilers in shots on net, and was rewarded early in the third period with a tally that tied the score at 2-2 before the Leafs pulled away. McDavid is off to a solid start to the season with seven points through six games, but he has only one multi-point performance versus two goose eggs. Even better days are almost certainly ahead.