McDavid scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-0 win over Boston.

McDavid was sent in on a breakaway and made a couple quick moves before snapping it on his forehand past Jeremy Swayman. It was his first goal in eight games and first point in three. McDavid currently sits sixth in league scoring with 55 points (16 goals, 39 assists) in 37 games. His 1.49 P/GP is third in the NHL behind Nathan MacKinnon (1.61) and Nikita Kucherov (1.56).