McDavid posted a hat trick in Monday's 6-3 win over the Blackhawks in Game 2.

Another game, another three points for McDavid, with the hat trick being the first of the superstar's postseason career. The 23-year-old is exploiting all the weaknesses in the Blackhawks' defense and penalty kill -- one of his goals Monday came on the power play. He's recorded six points in two games, a blazing start to the postseason.