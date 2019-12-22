Oilers' Connor McDavid: First to 60 points in 2019-20
McDavid scored a power-play goal and added an assist in Saturday's 4-3 win over the Canadiens.
McDavid's assist on Leon Draisaitl's opening goal got the former to 60 points. The star center then restored a lead for the Oilers with his power-play goal in the second period. McDavid is at 61 points (21 goals, 40 helpers) and 123 shots on goal through 39 contests. He's on pace to top the lofty 116 points he had in 78 games last year, which is great news for fantasy owners and Oilers fans alike.
