McDavid scored twice and added an assist in a 6-3 win over Toronto on Saturday.

McDavid, who had four assists in a 4-1 win against the Red Wings on Thursday, extended his point streak to five games and 15 points (seven goals, eight assists). He has 24 shots in that span. McDavid's first goal came in the first period when he split the defense and beat Dennis Hildeby on a forehand deke. HIs second was an own goal when his centering pass was put into the Leafs net on a clearing attempt by Troy Stecher. McDavid leads the NHL in assists with 33, and he sits in a six-way tie for seventh in goals with 18.