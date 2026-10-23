McDavid scored twice on three shots and added three power-play assists in Thursday's 6-5 shootout win over the Hurricanes.

McDavid's absurdly good start to the season continued with his third five-point effort of the year. He's just the fourth player in NHL history to top the 30-point mark in the first 10 games of the season. McDavid has done so with 31 points (eight goals, 23 assists), including 11 on the power play, and he's added 25 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-18 rating. He's the best player in the league playing at one of the highest levels he's ever attained.