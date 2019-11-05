Oilers' Connor McDavid: Flashes speed for goal
McDavid scored a goal on four shots and took two PIM in Monday's 3-2 overtime loss to the Coyotes.
For the opening goal of the game, McDavid worked a give-and-go with Leon Draisaitl and then skated around Oliver Ekman-Larsson to get in front of goal. There, he was able to beat Darcy Kuemper for the tally. McDavid now has seven goals and 24 points in 16 games this year.
