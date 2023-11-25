McDavid had a four-assist game Friday in a 5-0 win over Washington.

Three of the four came on the power play. McDavid is on a quiet, three-game streak (two goals, five assists). Much has been rumored that McDavid 'doesn't look right' this season, whatever that means. His scoring has been way down, but this streak has shot him up to 20 points in 17 games. Buckle up, folks. McSavior is back.