McDavid had a four-assist game Friday in a 5-0 win over Washington.
Three of the four came on the power play. McDavid is on a quiet, three-game streak (two goals, five assists). Much has been rumored that McDavid 'doesn't look right' this season, whatever that means. His scoring has been way down, but this streak has shot him up to 20 points in 17 games. Buckle up, folks. McSavior is back.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Earns 10th assist•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Two tallies in Monday's loss•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Opens scoring in second period•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Goal, assist in win•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Picks up helper Saturday•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Grabs assist in return•