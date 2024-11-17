McDavid scored a goal and added an assist in a 4-3 overtime loss to Toronto on Saturday.

The goal came on the power play. McDavid, who grew up in Richmond Hill, about 40 minutes north of Scotiabank Arena, has 37 points (12 goals, 25 assists) in 24 games against the Maple Leafs. He's riding a four-game, 11-point streak that includes a goal in each game. McDavid has 24 shots in those four games,