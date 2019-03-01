Oilers' Connor McDavid: Four-game scoring streak
McDavid scored his 33rd goal of the season in Thursday's 4-2 win over the Senators.
He now has five points on a four-game scoring streak that was interrupted by suspension. McDavid is third in league scoring with 87 points. He'll need to fire up the afterburners if he wants to catch Patrick Kane (94) or Nikita Kucherov (104). But anything is possible with McSavior's talent. We won't bet against him.
