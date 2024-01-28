McDavid scored his 20th goal of the season and added three assists, two on the power play, in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.

The Oilers have won 16 straight games, one short of the all-time NHL record, and McDavid has gotten onto the scoresheet in 15 of them, erupting for nine goals and 26 points over that stretch. He's gaining ground rapidly in the race for the Art Ross Trophy -- McDavid is tied with J.T. Miller for fourth with 67 points, but it could still be tough to catch Nikita Kucherov's 85 points on the other side of the All-Star break.