McDavid scored a goal on five shots, added three assists, logged three hits and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-3 overtime win over the Canucks in Game 2.

McDavid's goal in the third period forced overtime, and he had a helper on the other three goals the Oilers scored in a back-and-forth game. The 27-year-old's exceptional playmaking has continued into the playoffs -- he has two goals and 15 assists through seven postseason appearances. McDavid has added 19 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-4 rating. He could be poised for even stronger offense than usual if head coach Kris Knoblauch keeps McDavid and Leon Draisaitl together moving forward.