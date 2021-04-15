McDavid and the Oiler's game versus the Canucks on Friday has been postponed, Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet reports.
McDavid will have to wait for Saturday night's matchup with Winnipeg for his next opportunity to add to the league-leading 69 points he's racked up through 42 games this campaign.
