Oilers' Connor McDavid: Fuels offense in win
McDavid recorded three assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.
That's now 90 points (33 goals, 57 helpers) through 61 games for McDavid, and he hasn't slowed down since the calendar flipped to 2019 -- the 22-year-old has 12 goals and 32 assists in his last 23 games. He's formed a potent 1-2 punch on the Oilers' top line with Leon Draisaitl, even if the rest of the roster hasn't exactly held up their end.
More News
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Four-game scoring streak•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Relatively quiet in return•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Serves out suspenson•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Hit with two-game suspension•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Facing league hearing•
-
Oilers' Connor McDavid: Eventful in overtime win•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 22
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 16
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times.
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...