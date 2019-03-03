Oilers' Connor McDavid: Fuels offense in win

McDavid recorded three assists in Saturday's 4-0 win over the Blue Jackets.

That's now 90 points (33 goals, 57 helpers) through 61 games for McDavid, and he hasn't slowed down since the calendar flipped to 2019 -- the 22-year-old has 12 goals and 32 assists in his last 23 games. He's formed a potent 1-2 punch on the Oilers' top line with Leon Draisaitl, even if the rest of the roster hasn't exactly held up their end.