McDavid (lower body) skated Wednesday and will be a game-time decision for the evening's tilt against Vegas, Tom Gazzola of Edmonton Sports Talk reports.

McDavid's availability was first put into question after he missed Tuesday's practice. He has 31 goals and 130 points in 74 contests this season. Oilers coach Kris Knoblauch said he doesn't want to rush McDavid, which makes all the sense in the world with the playoffs just around the corner, but the bench boss will ultimately let the star forward decide based on how he's feeling.