McDavid (upper body) will be a game-time decision Sunday against Calgary, per Tony Brar of Oilers TV.

All the signs point to him being ready to play, but coach Jay Woodcroft chose not to confirm that McDavid would be in the lineup for the Heritage Classic during Edmonton's media availability. If he returns Sunday from a two-game absence, McDavid is projected to play alongside Leon Draisaitl and Warren Foegele.