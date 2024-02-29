McDavid scored the game-winning goal on four shots, added two assists and logged four hits in Wednesday's 3-2 overtime win over the Blues.

McDavid's goal drought came to an end at the best possible time for the Oilers, as he was able to flip a shot past Jordan Binnington with 26 seconds left in overtime. That goal came after 25 straight assists by McDavid -- it's not often a player can go that long without a goal and still be considered productive. The superstar's surge has him up to 22 tallies, 94 points (32 on the power play), 184 shots on net, 90 hits and a plus-21 rating through 55 appearances.