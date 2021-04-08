McDavid and the Oilers' games against the Canucks on Monday and Tuesday have been postponed, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.
The Oilers will still play Thursday against Ottawa and Saturday versus the Flames, but they'll likely be off until April 17 against the Jets following those contests.
