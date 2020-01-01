Play

Oilers' Connor McDavid: Garners power-play helper

McDavid produced a power-play assist in Tuesday's 7-5 win over the Rangers.

McDavid supplied the helper on James Neal's hat-trick-clinching tally in the second period. McDavid is on a modest four-game point streak, with two scores and three assists in that span. The center continues to pace the league with 64 points, including 29 on the power play, through 42 games.

