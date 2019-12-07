Oilers' Connor McDavid: Gathers power-play assist
McDavid picked up a power-play helper and two shots on goal in Friday's 2-1 win over the Kings.
McDavid didn't factor in on the Oilers' first goal, but he had the primary assist on Alex Chiasson's tally to make it a 2-0 lead in the first period. McDavid leads the league with 23 power-play points this season, and he's up to 52 points through 31 contests overall.
