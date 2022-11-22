McDavid logged a power-play assist, five shots on goal and two PIM in Monday's 5-2 loss to the Devils.

McDavid set up Leon Draisaitl's first-period tally. Nearly half of McDavid's offense this season (17 of 35 points) has come on the power play. He's picked up a goal and two power-play helpers in the last two contests to bounce back from the end of his 10-game point streak. With 16 tallies, 19 helpers, 76 shots on net and a plus-2 rating through 19 appearances, McDavid is again proving why he's best in the sport.