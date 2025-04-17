McDavid logged an assist in Wednesday's 3-0 win over the Sharks.

Multiple injuries and a suspension limited McDavid to 67 appearances this season, but he still had time to reach the 100-point mark for the fifth year in a row and the eighth time in his 10 NHL campaigns. His 1.49 points-per-game in 2024-25 was his lowest scoring pace in six years, but he continues to be one of the most skilled and impressive players in the league. In addition to his 26 goals and 74 helpers, McDavid had 196 shots on net, 40 hits, 37 PIM and a plus-20 rating in 2024-25. He'll look to lead the Oilers in the playoffs as they meet the Kings in the first round for the fourth year in a row.