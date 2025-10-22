McDavid scored a goal Tuesday in a 3-2 OT win over Ottawa.

It was his first goal in seven games this season. McDavid opened the game at the 16:31 mark of the first when he one-times a centering pass from Ryan Nugent-Hopkins on the power play. Yes, the superstar has gotten off to a relatively quiet start, but he still has eight points, including seven assists, and 22 shots in seven games this season.