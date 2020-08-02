McDavid scored a goal and added two assists, all on the power play, in a 6-4 loss to Chicago in Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers on Saturday.

McDavid was dominant on the power play, but absolutely dominate in the face-off circle. Jonathan Toews schooled the young stud, leaving the young stud with just a handful of face-off wins (4-of-12). McDavid came into Game 1 looking like he was on a mission and three points are great. But the team around him need to tighten their shin pads and play a better team game, or the Oil could be watching this tournament from home. Game 2 is Monday.