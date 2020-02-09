Oilers' Connor McDavid: Getting checked for injury

McDavid was not available to the media after Saturday's 3-2 win over the Predators because he was being assessed by the medical staff, Mark Spector of Sportsnet.ca reports.

McDavid appeared uncomfortable at points throughout the game, but he still skated 19:27 with an assist, three shots on goal and four PIM over 20 shifts. For now, this is likely a precautionary evaluation for the superstar. The Oilers' next game is Tuesday versus the Blackhawks -- his status should be confirmed prior to that contest. Per head coach Dave Tippett, McDavid has a bruise "on top of his knee," Spector reports. Tippett added the center is fine to the best of his knowledge, and the concern is not too serious.