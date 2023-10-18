McDavid scored a goal and an assist on two shots in the Oilers' 6-1 win over the Predators on Tuesday.

McDavid scored yet another highlight reel goal, where he fell to the ice and spun around before retrieving the puck and beating Juuse Saros to give the Oilers a 4-0 lead. He would also add an assist on Leon Draisaitl's second power-play goal. Coming off a monster 153-point season, McDavid is off to yet another hot start with five points in three games.