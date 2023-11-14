McDavid tallied a goal and added an assist in Monday's 4-1 win over the Islanders.

Both of McDavid's points came on the power play Monday, setting up Zach Hyman in the third period before adding a goal later in the frame, his first since Oct. 17. The two-point effort snaps a rare scoring slump for the reigning Hart Trophy winner -- McDavid had gone scoreless in his last four games while tallying just two assists in his previous six contests since returning from a two-game absence. Despite his cold spell, McDavid is still on a point-per-game pace, with three goals and 12 points through his first 12 games this season.