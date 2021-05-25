McDavid scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets in triple overtime in Game 4.

Looking to keep the season alive, the Oilers captain beat Connor Hellebuyck on a wrap-around shot for his first goal of the playoffs in the second period of Game 4. McDavid showed tons of emotion and excitement in this elimination game, motivating his teammates throughout the contest and leading the forwards with 45:46 in ice time. If the Oilers had any chance of winning this series, there 105 point man needed more than four points in this series and needed to be better than a minus-2 through four games. The world's best player will now be going home early in back-to-back seasons after losing four straight to Winnipeg.