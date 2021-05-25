McDavid scored a goal in Monday's 4-3 loss to the Jets in triple overtime in Game 4.
Looking to keep the season alive, the Oilers captain beat Connor Hellebuyck on a wraparound for his first, and only, goal of the playoffs. McDavid led the Oilers forwards with a whopping 45:46 in ice time, but it wasn't enough to extend the series.
