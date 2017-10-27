Oilers' Connor McDavid: Goals in consecutive games
McDavid potted his fifth goal of the season in Thursday's 5-4 win over the Stars.
McDavid didn't take long to extend his goal-scoring streak to two, lighting the lamp 10:31 into the first period to open the scoring. He got plenty of help from previously-struggling teammates in this one, as Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice after potting just two goals all year coming in and Leon Draisaitl doubled his season points total with a trio of helpers. It feels like McDavid's been struggling because he went 20 days without a goal, but he's quietly amassed five goals and 10 points in nine games.
