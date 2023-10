McDavid (upper body) will return to the lineup for Sunday's Heritage Classic against the Flames, Daniel Nugent-Bowman of The Athletic reports.

McDavid missed two games but is set to return just in time for Sunday's outdoor rivalry matchup. The 26-year-old has been his usual self early this season, racking up eight points in five contests. He'll slide back into his role as the top-line center and main playmaker on the man advantage.