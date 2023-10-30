McDavid (upper body) logged an assist in 23:26 of ice time in Sunday's 5-2 win over the Flames.

McDavid ultimately missed just two games after suffering an upper-body injury on Oct. 21 against Winnipeg. The 26-year-old center picked up an assist on Evan Bouchard's goal late in the first period. McDavid now has at least one point in all six of his games this year -- he's up to two goals and seven assists after leading the NHL with a staggering 153 points (64 goals, 89 assists) in the 2022-23 campaign.