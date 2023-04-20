McDavid notched a power-play assist, six shots on goal and four hits in Wednesday's 4-2 win over the Kings in Game 2.

McDavid ended the regular season on a 16-game point streak, but it was promptly snapped in Game 1 on Monday. The 64-goal scorer has now gone four contests without a tally, matching his longest drought of the season. While the Kings are keeping McDavid in check so far, Leon Draisaitl has five points through two games. It's tough to see McDavid staying quiet throughout the series -- he'll look to get back to his high-scoring ways in Friday's Game 3.