McDavid posted a power-play assist, five shots on goal, two blocked shots and a minus-2 rating in Saturday's 6-2 loss to the Stars.

McDavid extended his point streak to six games, but he was mostly kept in check by Stars defenseman Miro Heiskanen in this contest. During the streak, McDavid has seven goals and eight assists. The superstar center is up to 25 points (12 goals, 13 helpers), 47 shots on net, 12 hits, seven blocked shots and a plus-2 rating in 12 contests. He's earned 12 of his points on the power play this season.