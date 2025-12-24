McDavid notched five assists (three on the power play), fired six shots on net and added two PIM in Tuesday's 5-1 win over the Flames.

McDavid brought his best in this Battle of Alberta chapter, with his five helpers being a season high for points in a game. It's part of a larger run of 31 points (12 goals, 19 assists) during an 11-game streak, which has vaulted him into the NHL's top spot for points this season with 67. In addition to his 23 goals and 44 assists, the superstar center has 128 shots on net and a plus-1 rating through 38 appearances. Nearly three points per game is a pace too high for even a McDavid-level talent to sustain, but he's now firmly in midseason form at the holiday break.