McDavid assisted on all three Edmonton goals in Thursday's 6-3 loss to St. Louis.
No big deal, McDavid just has nine assists in his last two games. The reigning MVP continues to do MVP things. During Edmonton's torrid 18-3 stretch since Dec. 21, McDavid has ten goals and 39 points. There's little to criticize in his game, even if ten goals in 21 games feels like a low number for the superstar. He has put up 78 shots in that run, which puts his goals slightly below his career shooting percentage of 15.4.
